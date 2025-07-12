New £50 Wave Rider ticket gives visitors access to Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort and Sandcastle Waterpark

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
Blackpool’s Sandcastle Waterpark and Pleasure Beach Resort have teamed up to offer the Wave Rider ticket this summer - giving visitors access to both attractions for just £50.

The ticket allows families and thrill-seekers to enjoy waterslides, Nickelodeon Land, rollercoasters and more throughout the 2025 season.

Visitors can book their visit to Sandcastle Waterpark first and then visit Pleasure Beach at any time during the summer holidays.

Two of Blackpool’s biggest attractions are joining forces to launch a brand-new joint ticket this Summer, providing endless fun for one unbeatable priceplaceholder image
Two of Blackpool’s biggest attractions are joining forces to launch a brand-new joint ticket this Summer, providing endless fun for one unbeatable price | Contributed

Natasha Johnston, Marketing Manager, Sandcastle Waterpark said: “We’re excited to be working closely with Pleasure Beach Resort to offer something truly special this summer.

“The Wave Rider ticket delivers fun, thrills and fantastic value to create a memorable and affordable experience.”

Stuart Cumming, Marketing Manager, Pleasure Beach Resort added: “Both Pleasure Beach Resort and Sandcastle Waterpark offer incredible experiences and unmissable moments for guests and we’re delighted to make it easier than ever for guests to enjoy both great attractions.”

The ticket goes on sale from Friday 11th July exclusively through the Sandcastle Waterpark website. Early booking is recommended.

Kate Shane, Managing Director, Blackpool Tourism Limited said: “The Wave Rider ticket is designed to provide the ultimate fun-filled day out for all the family.

“It’s great to see two of Blackpool's major attractions working together to provide world class experiences for our visitors as we start the 2025 summer season, creating more reasons to visit Blackpool, the UK's favourite seaside destination”.

For more information and to purchase, visit Sandcastle Waterpark’s website at: https://www.sandcastle-waterpark.co.uk/

