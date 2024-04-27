Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists are set to benefit from a new 10 minute grace period during which they will not be charged, as well as new standards for signage and a single set of rules for parking operators on private land.

The new rules, set to be implemented from October, will come into force across the private parking sector, and seek to prevent drivers from being fleeced by unfair car parking operators.

The new single Code will raise standards and deliver greater transparency and consistency for the benefit of motorists and will introudce an Appeals Charter, creating clear and unvarying parameters for motorists to appeal against a parking charge.

The Code will also ensure the protection of the most vulnerable in society, with no decrease to the deterrent for abuse of Blue Badge bays or those who choose to park selfishly, putting their own convenience above the needs or rights of others.

Will Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of the IPC said: “This is a long-awaited day, the sector has been calling for a single Code of Practice for a long time and we are proud to be committing to it.

The news will be music to the ears of many motorists who feel they have been slapped with an unfair parking charge.

Private Parking company ES Parking Enforcement Ltd which operates land at Walker Street car park in Preston added: “ES Parking Enforcement welcomes the introduction of the single Code.

“We continually review our policies with the intention of managing land to the highest standards.