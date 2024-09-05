Plans have been lodged to transform the former St Annes Ambulance Station into residential accommodation. Photo: Duxburys Commercial | Duxburys Commercial | Duxburys Commercial

A new application for residential accommodation at the former St Annes Ambulance Station has been lodged with planners - and this time it entails plans for six houses.

The station, on Ansdell Road, closed down following the opening of the new, state-of-the-art ambulance station on Waterloo Road, Blackpool, which covers the whole of the Fylde coast.

It is curretly boarded up.

In July, an application was lodged with planners at Fylde Council for a change of use from the ambulance station, on Ansdell Road, to a dwelling.

The work would include external alterations to the building comprising installation of additional glazing to the west facing elevation and new metal cladding to the roof.

Nowever, the latest proposals are for an outline planning for demolition of the building and, in its place, the erection of six, three-storey townhouses with associated infrastructure (access, appearance, layout and scale applied for, with landscaping reserved). The applicant, as in the earlier proposals, is listed as Melton Grove Ltd, also listed as the agent.

Melton Grove Ltd is a developer which says it provides “unique, energy efficient homes.”

The consulltation period on the application ends on October 3 and the proposals are still pending consideration.