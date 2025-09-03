New plans lodged for 208 MORE houses in Poulton

Poulton could get another new housing development - comprising more than 200 homes - if plans are approved.

Wain Homes are looking to build the estate on a 27-acre plot close to two schools in the town, Breck Primary and Brookfield School.

A planning application has now been lodged with Wyre Council to build 208 homes on the land south of Fouldrey Avenue, off the northern end of Breck Road.

Plans to build more than 200 homes in Poulton have been lodged with Wyre council | Maybern Planning and Development

The application is for the building of 208 residential units with parking and internal access roads, open space, landscaping, ground works and all other associated works. It also includes amendments to an existing dwelling and provision of a school parking area following demolition of existing buildings.

In line with the council’s policy standards, 30 percent of the units would be provided as affordable housing in a number of tenures,

The development would range from one bedroom flats to five-bedroom houses.

Some 24 of these apartments will be only for those aged over 55 whilst an existing residential dwelling on the site (located to the west of the main buildings area) would be retained and refurbished.

A planning statement from planning agents Maybern Planning and Development concluded: “ The affordable and age- related housing would meet a clear local need that is evident in WBC Waiting List information and other Borough studies to accord with criteria of the settlement strategy and open countryside policies of the adopted plan.

“The wider provision of open space and landscaping/ biodiversity enhancements along with flood compensation measures in the eastern open countryside area is also in accordance with that policy.”

In addition to the 208-home residential development, an area of school parking has also been proposed, offering provision for Brookfield School and The Breck Primary School, which are to the north of the site.

The development will also include the provision of more than 10 acres of greenspace,

The proposed site currently hosts food distributor Dawndew Salads, which is relocating to another site.

Poulton-le-Fylde has seen significant new home development in recent years, with hundreds of new properties built or given the green light by developers like Story Homes, Bellway Homes, and Persimmon homes, including large-scale schemes of 300 homes approved in 2024.

Other developments include 106 affordable homes near Brockholes Crescent and a site at Moorfield Park, contributing to the town’s expanding housing landscape.