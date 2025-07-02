New plans for Blackpool's former Odeon Cinema keep leisure at forefront

Blackpool’s former Odeon Cinema is the subject of a new planning application in connection to proposals to revive leisure activities there.

The former 10-screen cinema on Bloomfield Central (formerly Festival Leisure Park) on Rigby Road closed in June 2023 when its lease came to an end and has been empty ever since, with the movie screens now stripped out.

Preston-based Austringer Capital, now operating as AIM Land Ltd,already has planning permission for the building to be used for leisure which could include activities such as bowling, trampolining, crazy golf, arcade games, climbing walls or indoor sports such as padel tennis or five-a-side football.

Plans to revive leisure activities at the former Odeon Cinema are still in the pipeline | LDR Reporting Service

These plans are now back in the pipeline after subsequent proposals for the building to be used for self storage were refused by council planners, and an appeal was unsuccessful.

Now a new app,cation has been approved, allowing an amendment to previous planning permission, comprising a change of description to remove reference to the word ”render”, as the applicants no longer plan to use this as part of its renovations of the property.

The resulting description now reads: “External alterations including the installation of glazed shopfronts, cladding and additional glazing and use of premises as altered as indoor sport, recreation or fitness use (Use Class E(d)) with two food and drink units (Use Class E(b)) to front ground floor.”

Austringer Capital Ltd has already brought Club 3000 Bingo and a Starbucks drive-thru to the site.