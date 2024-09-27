Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work to improve pedestrian safety in Bispham and improve connections between shops and the Promenade is now underway.

The scheme is part of the development of the 'Bispham Walk' and 'Bispham Vision' with a traffic island being installed on the Promenade for use by residents in the Sandhurst area of Bispham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Paul Wilshaw with volunteer co-ordinator Lynda Watson | n/a

It has been designed by Bispham councillor Paul Wilshaw to createlinks between areas of the ward including from Cavendish Park to the Promenade and the shops on Redbank Road.

He said: "As a dog owner and councillor for Bispham, I walk a lot locally and it's become clear to me just how many great things are within walking distance but are not necessarily connected, especially access to the Promenade which is difficult for pedestrians because of the busy road."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Wilshaw has also recruited volunteer co-ordinator Lynda Watson to encourage residents to look after their streets by picking up litter, reporting blocked drains and identifyingareas where weeds need to be tackled.

She said: "I'm delighted with the progress we're making, I'm a volunteer myself and it's been really rewarding. So far we have recruited volunteers who regularly litter pickand we are keen to recruit more. It's a great social opportunity and good fun, it's something everyone can do as they walk around Bispham."

To get involved contact Lynda by email[email protected]or phone 0789449885. The new crossing should be officially opened in the next few weeks.