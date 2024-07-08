Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new takeaway app is helping foodies in Blackpool get restaurant food delivered to their doors for less.

Tasty Eats have launched a new food delivery app for Blackpool from their base at Whitehills business park.

The idea behind the business is to improve the experience for both restauarants and takeaways as well as the customer.

The eateries will take home more of the money paid by the consumer for their products and the app user will pay less in fees to get their favourite takeaways delivered.

Jordan Hampson from Tasty Eats said: “The app is going to make it fairer for consumers and restaurants, with only the five per cent commission on the transaction and there are no additional fees.”

This means that customers will only pay a single five per cent fee on top of what they are paying for their food order plus a 50p handling fee per order to keep the Tasty Eats website running.

The app minimises any extra fees customers might have to pay on other apps such as Uber Eats which has a 14 per cent commission on transactions.

Mr Hampson said: “There are service fees for the customer, 50p which helps to keep the website running. The overall idea is just so restaurants can’t inflate their menu prices.”

He said customers are paying more per item because they are using the services of Uber eats for example, when they could avoid that fee by going to the restaurant they are ordering from directly.

Mr Hampson said: “I have tried to create something that’s going to be fairer for everyone. The app has no extortionate fees in place so restaurants can charge the same for online orders as they do to those who walk in and order in person.”

The app launched on June 27 and already has a wide range of different restaurants and takeaways signed up. They include Chutney Blue, Market Street Kitchen, The Eatery, Empire Italian and many more. Burger Shack will be added to the app on Wednesday, July 10.

Mr Hampson said: “The main drive behind it is I am just tired of paying over the odds for something just to have it delivered for convenience.

“Businesses who get involved will be likely to get more of their customers ordering because they won’t be put off by the prices on other food delivery sites.”

There are more features coming down the line including Apple and Google pay and loyalty points.