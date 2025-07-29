A Blackpool day nursery which is set to open this year has taken a major step forwards with its plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Blackpool day nursery which is set to open this year has taken a major step forwards with its plans.

The Little Giraffes Day Nursery, based at the former Bispham United Reformed Church hall on Warbreck Drive, Bispham, had already successfully applied to Blackpool Council planners for a change of use from a church hall to a nursery last October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for the Little Giraffes Day Nursery have taken a step forward | The Local Democracy Reporting Services

But before it opened, the operators were seeking planning permission for a variation of a planning condition which would allow for the outdoor play area to be significantly increased in size.

Permission has now been granted for that work to go ahead following a delegated decision on July 21.

The applicants stated they aimed to provide a nursery offering 45 places for children aged up to five years old, to assist working parents access 30 hours free childcare paid for by the Government.

Work is still underway on the property, which previously operated as a Sunday School by Bispham United Reformed Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were three objections to the nursery, and two representations of support.

Objectors said the proposal was not acceptable and posed a significant danger on many levels and that parking at the site was inadequate already, the road was fast and dangerous with virtually no on-street parking.

They also raised concerns that the noise nuisance to residents would be significant.

But the Head of Development at Blackpool said in a report: “The changes would allow a larger play area for the children of the nursery. However, the limit on the number of children in attendance at the nursery at any one time would not change from the previous approval that restricted it to not exceed 45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Therefore it is not considered that the same number of children in a larger play area would result in an unacceptably greater impact on the nearby residential properties.

“The principle of the proposal has already been established by the previous permission and remains acceptable, and the amendments now proposed are equally considered acceptable. “

James Jones, Director of Learning at Little Giraffes Ltd, stated in planning documents lodged with Blackpool Council: “In accordance with the planning permission granted, we wish to submit a request for a modification to the approved car park layout.

“The proposed changes aim to enhance the overall functionality of the site, particularly by increasing the size of the play area, while maintaining the originally approved parking capacity.

“Additionally, these modifications will improve safety for children, staff, and parents/carers during drop-offs and collections, ensuring a safer and more efficient environment for all users.”