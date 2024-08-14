New noodle bar Tai Pan set to open in Blackpool town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new noodle bar is set to open in Blackpool town centre.

Tai Pan, on Deansgate, will be offering a selection of noodle-based dishes from Asia when it opens in around two weeks’ time.

The new eatery will predominantly operate on a takeaway basis but there is room for two tables for people to sit in.

The striking red and yellow signage is already up and team are currently putting the finishing touches to the interior and will have a full menu out shortly.

Tai Pan adds to Blackpool’s rich and varied Asian food scene, with the town already home to a sizeable number of Chinese and Thai restaurants and takeaway outlets.