New noodle bar Tai Pan adds some Asian flavour to Blackpool town centre

Blackpool has a new noodle bar in the heart of town - and the owner says its aim is to offer something new for locals in the town centre.

The newly-opened Tai Pan, on Deansgate, is offering noodle and rice-based dishes from Asia.

The new eatery, which currently opens from Monday to Friday, is predominantly operating on a takeaway basis but there is room for two tables for people to sit in.

The Tai Pan noodle bar in Deansgate, Blackpool | National World

With its striking red and yellow signage, Tai Pan replaces a Chinese takeaway with the same name which previously occupied the site.

Owner Eunice, originally from Hong Kong, says the previous takeaway was run by her aunt who has passed on to her the recipes she used.

The simple menu currently consists of ‘quick box’ lunches offering Chicken Fried Noodle or Chicken Fried Rice, at £5 per box, topped by curry sauce for 80 pence.

There are two tables at the Tai Pan for thse wanting to 'eat in'. | National World

But it is hoped to expand the menue in the coming weeks.

Eunice said: “The original Tai Pan did very well so I wanted to keep the name going.

“My aunt has helped and passed on her recipes, to keep the continuity going.

Ready for business - the counter vat new takeaway Tai Pan | National World

“We aren’t really aiming to be a big draw for tourists, we are more aimed at the office workers who have come to the town centre, and the local community.

“This is our first venture in England and we’re hoping to steadily build things up.”

Tai Pan adds to Blackpool’s rich and varied Asian food scene, with the town already home to a sizable number of Chinese and Thai restaurants and takeaway outlets.