UK pop sensation Steps has announced their official musical Here & Now will stop in Lancashire as part of a major UK and Ireland tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here & Now, which has been wowing audiences in Birmingham for the last few weeks, will embark on a major UK and Ireland tour from August 2025 through to May 2026, visiting the Winter Gardens in Blackpool in April 2026.

The musical began previews at The Alexandra, Birmingham on November 9 and will finish it’s run on November 30. The musical was The Alexandra’s fastest selling on-sale in history, which saw 50 per cent capacity sold within 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring Steps’ most beloved hit songs, Here & Now is produced by the band and ROYO with Pete Waterman and Fascination Management with an original book by Shaun Kitchener and is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh and choreographed by Olivier Award winning Matt Cole.

Casting for the UK and Ireland tour is to be announced.

New musical Here & Now presented by pop sensation Steps to visit Blackpool's Winter Gardens in April 2026

Welcome to seaside superstore Better Best Bargains, where it's Friday night, the vibe is right, and everyone's dancing in the aisles. But when Caz discovers the shelves are stocked with lies and betrayal, the summer of love she and her friends dreamed of suddenly feels like a tragedy. Have they all lost their chance of a 'happy ever after'? Or does love have other plans in store…

Steps (Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Ian ‘H’ Watkins’, Lee Latchford-Evans and Lisa Scott-Lee) are the UK’s most successful mixed sex pop group of all time, with 14 top five singles, 4 number one albums, 22 million record sales, 500 million streams & 11 sold-out national arena tours under their belts.

The band’s hits include #1 singles Tragedy/Heartbeat and Stomp, the gold certified One For Sorrow & Better Best Forgotten, the silver certified 5,6,7,8, Last Thing On My Mind, Love’s Got A Hold Of My Heart, Chain Reaction, all of which will feature in the musical alongside many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NW

Steps’ 2017 comeback tour sold out all 300,000 tickets, making it one of the biggest pop tours of the year. The band have since continued to release new music including two further iTunes #1 singles, the Sia-penned What The Future Holds in 2020 and the Michelle Visage duet Heartbreak In This City in 2022. In 2022 Steps celebrated their 25th anniversary with a headline summer tour and released the #1 album Platinum Collection which means they join ABBA, Rolling Stones and Stereophonics as the only groups in UK history to score #1 albums in four consecutive decades.

Musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Matt Spencer-Smith, set design is by Tom Rogers, costume design is by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Adam Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Sam Cox, casting by Will Burton for Grindrod Burton Casting, Music Technology by Phij Adams with Production Management by Setting Line.

The show will land in Blackpool on April 8 to 12, 2026 at Blackpool Opera House. Tickets go onsale soon.

For tickets visit their website here or call 0844 770 0593.

Website: TheStepsMusical.com