Some big star names, a modern screening of a world famous silent film and the creation of new mural - it’s all happening at Fleetwood’s Marine Hall this year as the iconic venue celebrates its 90th anniversary.

The Marine Hall, owned and run by Wyre Council, has payed a huge role in the life of Fleetwood and the wider area for the best part of a century.

Students completing the mural at Fleetwood's Marine Hall | Third party

First opened in 1935 by Lady Stanley, wife of Edward George Villiers Stanley, 17th Earl of Derby, it boasts a magnificent glass dome, a concert hall with the capacity of 1000, extensive sun-colonnades and beautifully manicured gardens.

Since then it has played host to The Beatles, legandary clown Charlie Cairoli, a host of dances, theatrical productions, election counts and much else besides.

This year the Art Deco building itself, located on the town’s sceneic sefront, will take centre stage itself as part of the celebrations.

A bright new mural is currently being created on the sea-facing wall of the venue by students from Blackpool School of Arts, a part of Blackpool and the Fylde College.

Students from Blackpool School of Arts star work on the mural at Fleetwood's Marine Hall | Third party

And the colourful addition will be added to in the coming weeks, as the final picture takes shape.

As part of celebrations to mark the milestone this year, Wyre Council is also asking people to get in touch and share their most cherished memories of the venue.

A spokesman for the Marine Hall project said: “People should keep their eyes peeled as this mural comes to life through the coming weeks, capturing the essence of Marine Hall’s legacy and the vibrant spirit of our local arts scene .”

They added: “This year Marine Hall, Fleetwood turns 90 and we would love to hear from you.

“We are looking for your earliest memories, fond recollections or heartfelt stories relating to this beautiful iconic Fleetwood venue.

“Perhaps you watched Alfie Boe onstage at Marine Hall at one of his first performances when he was just a lad, met a lifelong friend, shared a first kiss at a dance with your husband or wife and have celebrated many happy years together, or even watched the Beatles perform here.

“You may have even met a lifelong friend or perhaps you just have a funny story to tell us about when you visited or even worked here.

“We’d love to hear from you so please share your experiences with us.”

Anyone with information can share it by emailing [email protected]

The Marine Hall celebrates its 90th anniversary this year | National World

What else is happening?

A ‘Happy 90th Birthday Marine Hall’ short heritage film celebrating Marine Hall through the decades from 1935 to the present day is being produced.

The venue will be hosting a Commemorative Tea Dance in late November 2025. It is a FREE event by invitation only to care homes and rest homes.

There will also be a special cinema night in October 12 of the silent screening of the original ‘Nosferatu’ (1922 Silent Screening) with live musical accompaniment by Chris Green, who has composed a new score for event.

Some big names will also be performing at the Marine Hall for the first time to help celebrate the big year.

Ricky Tomlinson is coming to Fleetwood's Marine Hall | Third party

Celebrity pls Katie Price and Kerry Katona will be sharing stories of marriage and divorce, bankruptcy and much more on September 13.

Snooker legends Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor will recreate the match that gripped a nation – the 1985 World Snooker Final, when they visit the Marine Hall for the Black Ball Anniversary show, hosted by another snooker legend, John Virgo on October 14.

The band T’Pau, led by flane -haued singer Carol Decker, will perform on November 7.

Noted historian, writer and TV personality Lucy Worsley with be at the venue on December 15 to dicuss her new biography on queen of crime, Agatha Christie.

Colourful actor Ricky Tomlinson will appear on December 17 when he is interviewed live by BBC radio presenter Asa Murphy

And SKY football presenter Jeff Stelling will host a special evening in January 2026 .

Tickets are available now online at https://uk.patronbase.com/_Wyre/Productions