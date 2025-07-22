New micropub planned for Blackpool's South Shore

A new micropub could be opening in Blackpool’s South Shore - if the plans are approved.

An application has been submitted to Blackpool Council’s planners for use of the ground floor of premises as a micro pub (sui generis drinking establishment).

The former retail unit on Lytham Road earmarked for a new micropub | Stephen Tew Ltd

The property in question is 221 Lytham Road, premises previously occupied by Master Staff recruitment agency, which has since relocated.

The applicant for the new plans is listed as the Tipsy Seagull Ltd, based in Blackpool, under the name Mr Stephen Cassidy.

Plans were first lodged with planners on July 10 and no work has started on the project at this stage, with a total revamp expected of the plans get the go ahead.

Planning documents say the proposals entail a change of use from ‘office to a small microbar’.

The proposed new bar is located on a busy section of Lytham Road, just a few doors down from the New Albert pub and next door to the Teapot Cafe.

The plans come in the wake of a boom in microbars in the Blackpool area in the past five years, with more than a dozen new establishments opening in small retail premises across the coast.

They are proving popular, driven by a combination of factors including the rise of the microbrewery movement, an increasing interest in craft beer and conversation over electronic entertainment.

The application is currently pending.