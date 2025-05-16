New mayoral teams on Fylde coast so proud to take up chains of office

New Mayor of Blackpool, Coun Kim Critchley | Blackpool Council

The boroughs of Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde all have new mayoral teams who have now taken up the chains of office for the year ahead.

In Blackpool, the new mayor is Coun Kim Critchley, who spoke of her pride at taking up the civic role following a ceremony on Wednesday this week.

Coun Critchley, a Labour member for Hawes Side for the past 10 years, will be supported in the role by her consort, Coun Mel Fenlon.

The new deputy mayor for Blackpool is Coun John Boughton, whose wife Jacquline is deputy mayoress.

Coun Critchley said: “It’s absolutely amazing to be mayor of my home town, it’s a real privilege and I'm really proud about it.

“My calendar is already looking busy and I’m really pleased that so many people want the mayor to attend their events, it makes you realise it is stll relevant to people in the community.

“I would just like to thank my constituents in Hawes Side who continue to vote for me. If it wasn’t for them continuing to have confidence in my role as their ward councillor, I wouln't be here. I can’t wait for the year ahead.”

Throughout the year Coun Critchley will raise money for her chosen main charity, Home-Start Blackpool.

New mayor for Wyre

Wyre Council has elected Councillor Steve Nicholls as its new Mayor for 2025/26 following a meeting of full council on Thursday. Councillor Jane Preston has been elected as Deputy Mayor.

Councillor Steve Nicholls as its new Mayor | Wyre Council

Coun Nicholls has served as a Conservative councillor for Hardhorn with Highcross ward in Poulton since May 2023.

He was deputy mayor for the municipal year 2024-25 and has served as a member of the Licensing Committee. He is an active member of the Poulton Rotary Club and the Friends of Jean Stansfield Park.

Coun Nicholls has appointed The Salvation Army and the Army Benevolent Fund as his chosen charities for his term as Mayor.

During the meeting the newly elected Mayor appointed Horateo Broomhall as Youth Mayor for Wyre. The role of Youth Mayor was created jointly by Wyre Council and Lancashire County Council to help identify the needs of local young people and what's important to them.

Fylde’s new mayor

Meanwhile, the borough of Fylde has a new mayor whose chosen charity supports Armed Forces personnel in need.

Coun Frank Andrews is the borough’s first citizen following a ceremony held on Wednesday, May 7.

The new mayor team at Fylde | Fylde Council

The representative for Wrea Green with Westby was officially installed as successor to Councillor Karen Henshaw JP at the Annual Meeting of the Council, held at Lowther Pavilion.

Councillor Frank Andrews declared that his chosen charities for his term of office would be Release International, SSAFA: The Armed Forces Charity, and Trinity Hospice.

The full Fylde Mayoral Team for 2025/26 is as follows:

Mayor of Fylde - Councillor Frank Andrews, Representative for Wrea Green with Westby

Mayoress of Fylde -Mrs Ann Andrews

Deputy Mayor of Fylde -Councillor Cheryl Little, Representative for Carnegie Ward

Deputy Mayor’s Consort -Mr Paul Little