It has previously been revealed the courthouse will be built on the site of the former Devonshire Road Hospital on the corner of Talbot Road, with the land owned by the council.

It is hoped work will begin next year to build a new magistrates courthouse in Blackpool – with the first details now emerging of what is proposed for the facility.

A preliminary planning document submitted to Blackpool Council says full planning permission will be sought for 10 hearing rooms, judicial chambers, a custody suite, public waiting rooms and administrative space.

Proposals set out in a screening document, submitted on behalf of the Ministry of Justice, also include landscaping and a total of 95 parking spaces, of which 51 would be restricted, and 44 would be for public use.

A separate report to the council’s Levelling Up Scrutiny Committee says: “Plans for relocating Blackpool courts from either existing facilities to the Devonshire Road site are being managed by His Majesty’s Courts and Tribunal Services.

“The proposed start on site is anticipated for late spring/early summer 2024.”

The documents submitted to town hall planners include an ecological appraisal report, and follow on from a four week public engagement held this summer to obtain feedback about the proposals.

The council has received £6.9m from the Town Deal towards the scheme, while £40m of funding was announced in November 2022 for the demolition and relocation of the existing magistrates court.

It needs to be bulldozed along with the former Bonny Street police station to make way for phase three of the Blackpool Central leisure development with further details of that scheme expected early next year.

Demolition of the current courthouse, along with the former police station which has been empty since 2018, will pave the way for expected investment in three indoor theme parks, a 200-room hotel plus bars, restaurants and outdoor entertainment space.

A 1,306 space multi-storey car park is currently being built on the Blackpool Central site and is due to be completed early next year.