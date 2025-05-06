Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new community choir has been launched on the Fylde coast - and no previous experience is needed.

Local Vocals, which has been running community choirs in Lancashire since 2021, has opened a new one in Fleetwood.

The community choir, established four years ago by LIPA (Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts) graduate Laura Bennett-Gornall, already runs thirteen choirs across the county and has raised over £36,000 for local charities since they formed.

A new choir, Local Vocals, has been launched in Fleetwood | Local Vocals

Local Vocals is inviting eople to experience the joy of singing and meeting new people in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.

The new term began with a taster session at Fleetwood United Reformed Church on Tuesday April 29.

Participants learn uplifting songs in four-part harmony, meet other choir members, and discover the choir's upcoming performance opportunities and charitable goals. By joining, members can not only have fun singing but also contribute to important causes in the community.

A Local Vocals spokesman said: “The choir is open to anyone over 16, with no auditions, previous singing experience or ability to read music required. If you love music and singing, that’s all you need.

“We perform a diverse range of songs by artists such as Oasis, Adele, Take That, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Stevie Wonder, Justin Timberlake and many more, with unique arrangements and exciting performance opportunities at festivals, stadiums, in cathedrals and at community events.”

For more information or to book a free taster session, visit their website: Local Vocals (localvocalschoir.com)