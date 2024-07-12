Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand new alternative cafe bar is set to open in Blackpool town centre.

The new cafe, Alt 3, is located on Birley Street and will open on July 29.

The cafe will serve a wide range of hotdogs and burgers as well as a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

The owners of the ALT 3 cafe have said that the main focus of the cafe's launch is to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ people in Blackpool.

Blackpool has a vibramt LBGTQ+ community and recently created the Be Who You Are space within the town.

This cafe is opening at a time when support for the LGBTQ+ community has never been stronger.

The addition of this LGBTQ+-focused cafe and bar is timely as Blackpool Sixth’s LGBTQ+ group celebrated a decade of their annual “Show your Pride” event.

This student-designed, organized, and led event embodies the spirit and dedication of the LGBTQ+ community in Blackpool.

