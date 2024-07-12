New LGBTQ+ friendly café set for grand opening in Blackpool's Birley Street - here is everything we know
The new cafe, Alt 3, is located on Birley Street and will open on July 29.
The cafe will serve a wide range of hotdogs and burgers as well as a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.
The owners of the ALT 3 cafe have said that the main focus of the cafe's launch is to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ people in Blackpool.
Blackpool has a vibramt LBGTQ+ community and recently created the Be Who You Are space within the town.
This cafe is opening at a time when support for the LGBTQ+ community has never been stronger.
The addition of this LGBTQ+-focused cafe and bar is timely as Blackpool Sixth’s LGBTQ+ group celebrated a decade of their annual “Show your Pride” event.
This student-designed, organized, and led event embodies the spirit and dedication of the LGBTQ+ community in Blackpool.
The cafe was contacted for comment.
