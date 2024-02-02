Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With new figures from the GamCare showing a 24% increase in calls and internet chats made to the National Gambling Helpline across 2023, meaning that the tally of 52,370 set a new yearly record for the service, the Preston clinic will be one of seven due to open across the UK in 2024.

As the number of people reaching out for help with gambling addiction across the UK soars, experts expect that many of those in need of assistance will be able to be referred to local charities and trusts better set up to personally support those with low or medium tier gambling harm.

The most severe cases where gambling addiction will be paired with addictions to alcohol or other substances, or substantial mental health difficulties - will be referred to NHS clinics.

One of the local trusts for the north-west is the Beacon Counselling Trust, who offer a host of services to those struggling with addiction themselves, or who are supporting someone going through gambling addiction. Nicola Jaques is the Families Link Worker for the Beacon Counselling Trust, and she says that the new clinics will allow for continued collaboration across all organisations that deal with gambling harm.

“Anyone that rings through the national gambling helpline or refers themselves to us can get immediate and free treatment for their own gambling - or if they’ve been impacted by someone else’s habit,” she said. “The clinics are there for when you have someone with an actual gambling disorder.

“It might be that they have other mental health issues or other complex or multi-faceted needs. Anyone that we felt would need a higher intervention level, we would always refer to the clinics.”

One of the issues that currently exists with the NHS clinics is the capacity. People that are referred onto the clinics can wait for months before being properly attended to, meaning that the Beacon Trust maintains contact with referred service users right up until the point that a space has opened up for them.

Lauren Campbell, the BCT’s treatment manager, emphasised how important the constant contact was with people who are at risk. She said: “It’s paramount. Safeguarding for these service users is priority; if we’ve got service users that we are stepping up into NHS clinics, they are our most vulnerable groups, we need to make sure that they are safe and that they've got support for however many months it's gonna take for them to be seen by the NHS clinics.

“It can be a challenge for us but their safeguarding is the most important thing to us.”

The number of people seen by NHS clinics for severe gambling difficulties was 1,400 between April 2022 and March 2023. Significantly, this was an increase of more than a third on the year before With waiting times for NHS services putting a slight strain on the resources, the new clinics should allow 3000 patients to be seen each year, and Preston’s new centre will become one of three in the North-West, joining the already established Salford clinic, and another planned service in Liverpool.

Gambling has been a hot-topic in Lancashire lately, with Scott Benton, the Conservative MP for Blackpool South, having been stripped of the whip by the Tory Party and handed a recommended 35-day suspension from Parliament for breaching lobbying rules. Mr Benton has said he will be appealing to the Independent Expert Panel.

Mr Benton was chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Betting and Gaming when he was approached by undercover reporters posing as representatives from fictitious betting firm Tahr Partners in March. The Standards Committee said Mr Benton suggested MPs could lobby ministers, set up meetings with Government advisers, table parliamentary questions and provide access to confidential documents, and that Mr Benton “made statements that he would be willing to breach and/or circumvent the House’s rules for the company in return for payment”.

With the government now consulting on a gambling white-paper (a set of proposals for future legislation), the Beacon Trust is hoping that measures preventing people from falling into gambling harm will be at the heart of it.

Nicola is clear that the work now needs to be on familiarising people with the signs of addiction and catching people who are at risk before it is too late. “Gambling addiction is called the invisible addiction," she said. "You can tell if someone is under the influence of drink, and you can tell is somebody is having substance issues because of the physical presentations over time, but you can’t overdose on gambling.

“Advertising was left out of the white paper, so we would say that it definitely needs to be addressed, and not just for prevention, but also for those that have experienced gambling harms because, for those trying to resume normal lives, you can’t escape it," she added. "It’s everywhere.

“Regardless of the legislation that comes in, our strategy is the work that can be done now. Particularly around screening and identifying people who are at risk… not at the crisis point where we as a service pick up those phone calls.”

