New Juicy Lobster restaurant opens in Blackpool today with rich Mediterranean menu

A new restaurant is set to open in Blackpool TODAY - and the team begind the Juicy Lobster hope the gleaming new premises can help regenerate he town’s Central Drive area.

The eatery will be offering Italian and Mediterranean fare, including pizza and pasta dishes.

There will also be a braid range of seafood options, - and lobster will be on the menu.

The Juicy Lobster restaurant on Central Drive, Blackpo | Juicy Lobste

The team behind the new venture includes Vasile Iodan and Vasile Saftaru, from Romania.

Vasile Iodan, originally from Bucharest, says he has lived in Blackpool for 15 years and is conscious that Central Drive is currently in need of regeneration.

He hopes the new restaurant, with its smart tiled floor, shiny marble-esque tables, stylish black and gold shop front - and tasty Continental menu - can play a part.

The new eatery is set to open at around 4.30pm today.

The Juicy Lobster will be offering a varied Mediterranean menu | Juicy Lobster

He said; “I have worked at a few different jobs and this is my first restaurant but it has come at the right time for me and for this part of Blackpool.

“We are trying to offer something different, something good for the area.

“It is a challenge but a challenge that is worth it!”

Vasily Saftaru said: “We hope that by opening here, other businesses will come, other restaurants, other shops.

“Sometimes, if a successful business opens, it encourages and inspires others.

“Blackpool is becoming quite international but in a good way because people are coming in and offering something for the town, to make it a better place for everyone.”

The Juicy Lobster is a new cullinary addition to Blackpool | Juicy Lobster

What’s on the menu?

Starters include Ocean Harvest Seafood Soup, a rich and savoury tomato soup, brimming with fresh shrimp, mussel meat, simmered with herbs and garlic, and Polpette al Pomodoro, homemade meatballs in a rich tomato sauce, served with homemade crusty bread.

Of the many seafood options, the restaurant will live up to its name with its Butter Poached Lobster, offering succulent lobster tail, delicately poached in rich, aromatic butter and finished with a hint of garlic and fresh herbs, served with rice.

There are also pizza and pasta options.

It is planned that the Juicy Lobster will be open seven days a week initially from 4pm to 11pm, and from Monday, 12 noon to 11pm.

The restaurant currently does not have a drinks licence, so diners can ‘bring a bottle’.