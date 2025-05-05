New amenity - Jade's Japanese Head Spa studio - opens in Cleveleys
Jade’s Japanese Head Spa is based at Unit 4 on St George's Lane, off St George’s Avenue.
Focused on the wellbeing of the scalp, Japanese head spa is aimed at improving hair health and promoting relaxation through techniques like massage, cleansing and aromatherapy.
Led by a qualified practitioner and hairdresser, the business states: “We also offer HydraFacial's, the only facial which deep cleanses, exfoliates, extracts and hydrates the skin.
“This results in a brighter, smoother and more radiant complexion. “
The spa currently opens for two days a week, on Fridays at 11 am–8 pm and Saturdays at 10 am–7 pm.
Japanse head spas are now setting up across the UK as they grow in popularity.
For more information, visit: https://www.jadesjapaneseheadspa.com/about
