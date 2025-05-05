New amenity - Jade's Japanese Head Spa studio - opens in Cleveleys

By Richard Hunt
Published 5th May 2025, 18:04 BST
A new Japanese head spa studio has opened in Cleveleys, bringing something new to the area.

Jade’s Japanese Head Spa is based at Unit 4 on St George's Lane, off St George’s Avenue.

Focused on the wellbeing of the scalp, Japanese head spa is aimed at improving hair health and promoting relaxation through techniques like massage, cleansing and aromatherapy. ​​​

Jades Japanese Head spa has oepned in CleveleysJades Japanese Head spa has oepned in Cleveleys
Jades Japanese Head spa has oepned in Cleveleys | Jades Japanese Head spa

Led by a qualified practitioner and hairdresser, the business states: “We also offer HydraFacial's, the only facial which deep cleanses, exfoliates, extracts and hydrates the skin.

“This results in a brighter, smoother and more radiant complexion. “

The spa currently opens for two days a week, on Fridays at 11 am–8 pm and Saturdays at 10 am–7 pm.

Japanse head spas are now setting up across the UK as they grow in popularity.

For more information, visit: https://www.jadesjapaneseheadspa.com/about

