New independent electrical store to open in Fleetwood this weekend

By Richard Hunt
Published 7th Mar 2025, 19:14 BST
The new JGM Electrical shop in FleetwoodThe new JGM Electrical shop in Fleetwood
The new JGM Electrical shop in Fleetwood | Submitted
A new independent electrical store is to open on the Fylde coast this weekend.

The JGM Services and Showroom shop, on the corner of Dock Street and Victoria Street in Fleetwood, opens its doors for the first time on Saturday (March 8).

The store will serve a dual purpose. It will act as a wholesale hub and showroom for Fleetwood-based contractor JGM Electrical Services Ltd , who offer all elements of electrical services across the Fylde coast .

The new JGM Electrical shop in FleetwoodThe new JGM Electrical shop in Fleetwood
The new JGM Electrical shop in Fleetwood | Submitted

It will also be an electrical shop for members of the public, selling a wide range of domestic electrical items such as lamps, sockets, switches, lightbulbs and much more.

Jack Morrison, a fellow director of JGM with Sunny Deol, said: “This was the next step for us, linking up with new and existing customers and allowing people to come in and see our products.

JGM's Jack Morrison at the new shop on Dock StreetJGM's Jack Morrison at the new shop on Dock Street
JGM's Jack Morrison at the new shop on Dock Street | Submitted

“We’re looking forward to seeing people during our official launch on Saturday.”

The premises, at 2-4 Dock Street, were previously occupied by Javid’s clothes shop.

The shop will be open Monday to Friday, from 8am to 5pm.

