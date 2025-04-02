New homes plan for site next to road widening scheme after local landmark demolished
The scheme will see nine homes built on land at the junction of School Road and Common Edge Road on Marton Moss, where work is currently underway to improve the highway.
A single dwelling called Southfields, which was a local landmark for around 60 years and at one time boasted a shop, was demolished in 2024 to make way for the widening of the junction. The site also includes an adjoining paddock.
The upgraded junction is part of the wider £18.5m investment in a new link road between the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone and Common Edge Road.
Blackpool Council's planning committee voted unanimously to approve an application to build four pairs of semi-detached houses and one detached house on the site, with vehicular access from School Road.
A planning report recommending approval of the new houses says the highway adjacent to the proposed access is being widened and the council's highways engineer has liaised with colleagues regarding the layout of the widened highway "to ensure compatibility with the proposed access to the site."
Documents submitted with the planning application say each of the proposed new houses would have four bedrooms and a double garage.
The new link road is expected to open later this year and will open up 10.5 hectares of land for future business development as part of the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone as well as easing congestion on the existing business park.
