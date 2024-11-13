Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Proposals for new sheltered housing in Blackpool have got the go ahead in order to meet an 'overwhelming need' for this type of accommodation in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is hoped the scheme to build 25 sheltered accommodation flats on a council-owned site on the corner of Whitegate Drive and Ferguson Road will help meet demand with more than 2,000 people on waiting lists.

Artist’s impression of proposed sheltered housing on Whitegate Drive | Cassidy and Ashton

Blackpool Council's Planning Committee approved the application for a mix of one and two-bedroom fully accessible flats which will be managed by Blackpool Coastal Housing and have a warden call system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning report, which recommended approval of the application, said: "The council are noting an increase in the number of applicants requiring adaptations to their current accommodation and this is not always feasible.

"Many are also underutilising larger properties which could be let to bigger households, and as such providing additional sheltered accommodation stock would enable residents to downsize where possible and release larger properties to families in need. It is therefore considered that there is an overwhelming need for the type of accommodation proposed."

Artist’s impression of proposed sheltered housing in Whitegate Drive | Cassidy and Ashton

There were eight objections to the plans, drawn up by architects Cassidy and Ashton for a three-storey building, from nearby residents who raised concerns about the height of the building and the lack of parking.

But town hall planners said the height, which would drop to two storeys near to existing houses on Ferguson Road, was not out of keeping with other buildings on Whitegate Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although only 13 car parking spaces are proposed, a survey of other sheltered housing in Blackpool found on average only one resident in five (20 per cent) owned a car.

The council’s executive agreed in July to apply for funding from government body Homes England towards building the apartments. The site was formerly occupied by council offices which have been demolished.

Residents of sheltered accommodation must be aged over 55, or can be younger if they have a disability. There will be a lift to the upper floors, an alarm system, a warden and outside space for mobility scooters. The site is also next door to the council's Independent Living Centre which offers services to people with mobility issues.