A Blackpool charity has left its iconic base and put the stunning building up for sale wth a cool £1.2 million price tag.

It’s the end of an era for the World Healing Centre, which has been based in Mandus House, on Lytham Road, since 1953 - but it’s not the end for the charity itself.

The board recently took the difficult decision to close the Edwardian premises whilst it reappraises how it can continue the legacy of founder, Mandus Nyquist, in ways that are ”accessible and relevant in today’s world”.

The charity’s former base, which boasts beautiful period features such as elegant ceiling mouldings, ornately carved doors and original, bespoke stained glass windows, is on the market with agents Duxburys.

There are three linked buildings, including the five-bedroomed residential accommodation, known as The Manse.

The former World Healing Centre base, Mandus House, has been put up fo sale | National World

The World Healing Centre was founded in 1948 by ‘Brother Mandus’ and moved into Madus House in 1953.

In recent years the chaity has been offering free sessions of mindfulness, meditation, spiritual teachings, yoga, dance, arts and crafts, singing and free community lunches, three times a week, from Mandus House

Anne Nyquist, a trustee of the charity and wife of Brother Conrad, Mandus’ son, said: “The charity has a long history and a wonderful community which will continue and develop in a new chapter.

“The requests from prayer calls, emails and letters are still being answered.

“We are considering how we can move forward, remaining as committed as ever to our purpose of working for the spiritual awakening of humanity. We want to thank

everyone for their continuing love and support.”

Charity founded in 1948

After its launch in 1948, the charity garnered a huge international readership with millions of copies of the charity magazine, The Crusader, being

distributed annually together with thousands of recordings.

Stunning -one of the main downtairs rooms at Mandus House, Blackpool. Piocture: Duxburys Commercial | Duxburys

Brother Mandus as he became known, was a leading exponent of the New Thought Movement and wrote many books on the subject of spirituality.

Until his death in 1988 he was invited to speak regularly both in the UK and abroad, at times, to audiences of a thousand people.

His legacy was continued by his son, Conrad, which helped set the foundations for the charity today.

While the readership has reduced, the charity continues to publish and distribute works and receives daily prayer calls, emails and letters from people across the world to help them in their spiritual journey.

Heritage building

The property on Lytham Road, originally known as Calderbank, was completed in 1911 and is a ‘building of interest’ which forms part of the Blackpool Heritage Open.

The grand staircase at Mandus House. Picture: Duxburys Commercial | Duxbury's

Days trail given it is a spectacular example of Edwardian architecture, design and craftsmanship

It has been in the charity’s possession for over 70 years and has been sympathetically maintained throughout that time.

Any interested parties should contact Duxburys Commercial on telephone 01253 316 919.

To keep up to date with the goings on at the World Healing Centre charity, visit website www.whc.uk.net