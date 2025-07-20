A new community cafe is set to officially open in Fleetwood this coming week.

The Heart of the Hub Cafe is situated inside the old Fleetwood Hospital which has now been transformed into a vibrant community facility called The Hub.

Although the cafe has already had a soft launch, it will be officially opened on Tuesday (July 22) by the operators One Fylde, a charity based on the Whitehills business estate and which provides support and accommodation for adults and young people with learning disabilities and autism.

Heart of the Hub Cafe has already opened in Fleetwood with a soft launch but will be offocially opened on July 22 | Third party

The cafe, which offers full breakfast, light bites and hot drinks at an affordable price, is a space for the local community and organisations to use, aimed at enhancing mental health, social inclusion and building friendships and networks.

It can be accessed from the Lord Street side of the building.

The cafe will alo serve as a stepping stone into employment and an example of the valuable contribution people with learning disabilities and autism make to society.

Tuesday’s official opening event will feature speeches by officers from One Fylde at noon.

Hannah Fletcher, Enterprise Business Manager said:“We are incredibly proud to launch The Heart of the HUB as a safe, inclusive space that brings people together. It is more than just a café, it is a community cornerstone where people can connect, build confidence and find pathways to opportunity.”

The cafe opens Monday to Friday, from 9.30am to 2.30pm.