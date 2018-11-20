New head teacher for Fleetwood School

It’s exciting times at a Fleetwood school following the appointment of a new and permanent headteacher.

St Wulstan’s and St Edmund’s Catholic Primary School and Nursery has struggled for two years to secure a new headteacher, after the previous encumbent left, but things are finally looking up.

Jane Barnes took up the post at the beginning of the school year and has settled in well to her new role and has already made an impact.

Children are already benefitting from additional after school clubs, from street dance to crafts and netball to multi-skills.

In addition, all the children and staff are looking forward to a whole school trip to The Grand Theatre in Blackpool to see Beauty and the Beast.

And they are travelling on vintage trams to get there.

Mrs Barnes’ was previously deputy headteacher at St Kentigern’s Catholic School in Blackpool and prior to that she taught in schools in Preston and Skelmersdale.

She started her teaching career as an Early Years specialist and is keen to develop the nursery provision at St Wulstan’s and St Edmund’s.

She has already introduced a new Pram Group that meets every Wednesday morning from 9am to 10.30am in the school hall and all parents are welcome to go along for a drink and a chat whilst the children can play.

She is keen to promote active learning and said: “I think it is essential in order for the children to maximise their learning, and also, that they have the opportunity to go on visits and engage with visitors to enrich their experiences.”

“We are so lucky to have such a spacious learning environment for the children and to have the backing of a successful and active PTFA.”

This term, the infants have enjoyed meeting children’s author Cathy Oakley-Calvert, while children from the junior department have been busy learning about the First World War with some visiting Gawthorpe Hall to take part in workshops.

The children also took park in last week’s Homecoming Parade in Fleetwood to mark the centenary of the war.

The school is holding an open afternoon and evening on Wednesday, November 28, and will be open for prospective parents to view the school in action from 1.30pm to 3pm and 5pm to 6.30pm.

Parents can phone the school to book an appointment on 01253 874785 or just call in on the day.