New Fylde mayoral team confirmed for 2025/26 after ceremony in Lytham

By Richard Hunt
Published 10th May 2025, 09:26 BST
Updated 10th May 2025, 09:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The borough of Fylde has a new mayor whose chosen charity supports Armed Forces personnel in need.

Coun Frank Andrews is the borough’s first citizen following a ceremony held on Wednesday, May 7.

The representative for Wrea Green with Westby was officially installed as successor to Councillor Karen Henshaw JP at the Annual Meeting of the Council, held at Lowther Pavilion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
From left to right: Mr Paul Little (Deputy Mayor's Consort), Cllr Cheryl Little (Deputy Mayor), Cllr Frank Andrews (Mayor) and Mrs Ann Andrews (Mayoress). Photograph by Ray ThomasFrom left to right: Mr Paul Little (Deputy Mayor's Consort), Cllr Cheryl Little (Deputy Mayor), Cllr Frank Andrews (Mayor) and Mrs Ann Andrews (Mayoress). Photograph by Ray Thomas
From left to right: Mr Paul Little (Deputy Mayor's Consort), Cllr Cheryl Little (Deputy Mayor), Cllr Frank Andrews (Mayor) and Mrs Ann Andrews (Mayoress). Photograph by Ray Thomas | Fylde Council

Councillor Frank Andrews declared that his chosen charities for his term of office would be Release International, SSAFA: The Armed Forces Charity, and Trinity Hospice.

The full Fylde Mayoral Team for 2025/26 is as follows:

Mayor of Fylde - Councillor Frank Andrews, Representative for Wrea Green with Westby

Mayoress of Fylde -Mrs Ann Andrews

Deputy Mayor of Fylde -Councillor Cheryl Little, Representative for Carnegie Ward

Deputy Mayor’s Consort -Mr Paul Little

Related topics:Lytham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice