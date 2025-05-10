New Fylde mayoral team confirmed for 2025/26 after ceremony in Lytham
Coun Frank Andrews is the borough’s first citizen following a ceremony held on Wednesday, May 7.
The representative for Wrea Green with Westby was officially installed as successor to Councillor Karen Henshaw JP at the Annual Meeting of the Council, held at Lowther Pavilion.
Councillor Frank Andrews declared that his chosen charities for his term of office would be Release International, SSAFA: The Armed Forces Charity, and Trinity Hospice.
The full Fylde Mayoral Team for 2025/26 is as follows:
Mayor of Fylde - Councillor Frank Andrews, Representative for Wrea Green with Westby
Mayoress of Fylde -Mrs Ann Andrews
Deputy Mayor of Fylde -Councillor Cheryl Little, Representative for Carnegie Ward
Deputy Mayor’s Consort -Mr Paul Little
