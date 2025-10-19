When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

20 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Riccardo's, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 1QW Rated 4 on September 12.

2 . Farmers Arms, Halsalls Square, Great Eccleston, Preston, PR3 0YE Rated 4 on October 7.

3 . Seniors Poulton-le-Fylde, Queensway, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7ST Rated 5 on October 2.

4 . Ye Olde Original Withy Trees, Station Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6LA Rated 5 on April 23.

5 . Clarkes Butty Bar, Hawksbury Drive, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 9EJ Rated 5 on October 9.