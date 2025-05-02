New food hygiene ratings handed to 19 establishments in Lancashire - seven businesses fail

19 businesses in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

19 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 2 on April 3.

1. Meherin, Anchorsholme Lane East, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3QH

Rated 2 on April 3. | Google

Rated 2 on April 3.

2. Boars Head, Preston Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 9PL

Rated 2 on April 3. | Google

Rated 1 on April 3.

3. Surprise, Fleetwood Road, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 1NL

Rated 1 on April 3. | Google

Rated 4 on March 27.

4. FY6, Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA

Rated 4 on March 27. | Google

Rated 2 on March 27.

5. Amoré, Lord Street, Fleetwood, FY7 6DX

Rated 2 on March 27. | Contributed

Rated 4 on March 27.

6. Delicious, Lower Green, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7JL

Rated 4 on March 27. | Google

