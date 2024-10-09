New food hygiene ratings handed to 13 Fylde coast businesses - one told 'urgent improvement necessary'

13 establishments on the Fylde coast have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses on the Fylde coast.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

13 businesses were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 4 on September 19.

1. The Grill Station | Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6DZ

Rated 4 on September 19. | Google

Rated 5 on October 2.

2. The Ferry Café | The Esplanade, Fleetwood, FY7 6HF

Rated 5 on October 2. | Google

Rated 5 on October 1.

3. Subway | Beacon Retail Park, Westfield Road, Claughton-on-Brock, Preston, PR3 0PH

Rated 5 on October 1. | Google

Rated 5 on October 1.

4. The Lodge At Pheasants Wood Fishery | Crow Lane, Preston, PR3 6TP

Rated 5 on October 1. | Google

Rated 5 on September 27.

5. Costa Coffee | Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1AG

Rated 5 on September 27. | Google

Rated 5 on September 18.

6. Juicewave | Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1BU

Rated 5 on September 18. | Juicewave

