When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses on the Fylde coast.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

13 businesses were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . The Grill Station | Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6DZ Rated 4 on September 19. | Google Photo Sales

2 . The Ferry Café | The Esplanade, Fleetwood, FY7 6HF Rated 5 on October 2. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Subway | Beacon Retail Park, Westfield Road, Claughton-on-Brock, Preston, PR3 0PH Rated 5 on October 1. | Google Photo Sales

4 . The Lodge At Pheasants Wood Fishery | Crow Lane, Preston, PR3 6TP Rated 5 on October 1. | Google Photo Sales

5 . Costa Coffee | Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1AG Rated 5 on September 27. | Google Photo Sales