Plans for a new, ultra-modern Fisherman’s Friend factory in Fleetwood have taken a step forward.

Councillors at Wyre gave the green light, on September 6, 2023, to an application for the erection of a building for the manufacture and distribution of lozenges, on land south of Windward Avenue.

However, when the green light was given to the project by planners last year, approval was accompanied by a long list of complex conditions which needed to be met.

Artist's impression of the new Fisherman's Friend factory at Fleetwood | Third party | Third party

Duncan Lofthouse, managing director of Lofthouse of Fleetwood, previously said that he new factory was a long term project - five to seven years and that one or two minor issues would need to be resolved before tge planning application is finally approved.

Now Wyre Council’s planning officer has given notice of its decision to grant planning permission for the proposal, subject to conditions.

Lofthouse of Fleetwood, a major employer in the town and whose lozenges have long been a successful global band, currently has its factory building on Maritime Street.

But the lozenge-maker says a new factory is needed and the company bought the site from Associated British Ports (ABP) for an undisclosed sum.

The new factory premises is to include a main production area, warehouse, engineering and services area, an office block for staff, a link area containing staff canteen, staff facilities, landscaping and parking.

Plans also entail the erection of a detached security lodge/gate house by the site entrance, the including the creation of a new access off Windward Avenue and associated drainage works including a pond, landscaping, car parking and ecological mitigation.

Lofthouse of Fleetwood,, which currently employs more than 300 people, was turned into a global brand by business pioneer and philanthropist Doreen Lofthouse OBE, who died in March 2021 aged 91.