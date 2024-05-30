New fish and chips shop opens in Blackpool with first time owner
Catch, on Dean Street, South Shore, opened its doors for the first time last week.
The new takeaway and diner has replaced a previous chippy, The Fish Bar, which had been operating on the site.
Although primarily selling fish and chips, the new business also serves other hot food, including kebabs.
It is a first time business for Turkish-born owner Fathy Kamal, who had previously worked in restaurants in Preston.
Fathy, 36, said: “I saw a chance and thought I would open another fish and chips shop after the other one closed.
“I’ve been helped by someone who knows the fish and chips trade and our aim is to serve classic fish and chips which people in Blackpool are used to.
“It is quiet at the moment but I’m hoping that once the season gets going and people get to know us, things will get busier.
“People can take their orders away or sit in - we have plenty of seats and tables here.
“We also serve wraps and kebabs for people who want to try something else.
“Empty shops aren’t great so I think a new business here is a good thing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.