Poulton is to get a new fish and chips shop after Wyre planners approved an application this week.

A shop unit which has been empty for 10 years has been earmarked as a potential site for the new chippy.

The planning application was submitted to Wyre Council by applicant Steven Geddes in December for a proposed change of use from a shop to a hot food takeaway.

The empty shop premises are at| 96 Garstang Road East, which have been vacant since 2013.

Councillors on Wyre’s planning committee approved the scheme went in went before them yesterday (Wednesday June 5).

Some seven letters of objection were lodged with Wyre’s planning portal, while four letters of support were submitted and one neutral comment.

Objections were submitted on the grounds of detrimental impact on highway safety, as well as fears of exacerbating existing problems with parking and manoeuvring of commercial and private vehicles, resulting in accidents.

Concerns over drives being blocked by vehicles and additional noise and disturbances have also been lodged.

However, the proposals were given the green light, with a number of conditions.

The planning officer states: “The change of use from retail to hot food takeaway in this location is considered to be acceptable in principle.

“The proposal is also considered not to result in any visual harm and, subject to conditions to control the impacts arising from noise and odour, the proposal would not result in any significant impacts upon residential amenity.”