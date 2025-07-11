New finish date set for multi-million pound transformation of Blackpool's historic Stanley Buildings

By Richard Hunt
Published 11th Jul 2025, 18:04 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2025, 05:00 BST
A £7.5m project to transform a historic building in Blackpool into a hub for small businesses is to be officially launched next month.

The upgrade of the Art Deco-styled Stanley Buildings in the town centre was due for completion in spring this year, after work began in February 2024, but has been put back while the finishing touches are applied.

Blackpool Council adopted the distinctive green and cream tiled building as one of the seven projects in its £40m Town Deal scheme, which provided funding of £4.5m, while £2.8m came from the council and £200,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson, said on Friday (July 11): “Works are nearing completion following extensive repairs of the historic locally listed building, originally designed by John Charles Robinson.

“External renovation works have included façade repairs, a renewed roof, new windows throughout and eighteen new shopfronts. The sustainable design includes low carbon technology such as investment in air source heat pumps and solar panels.

“Internally, disused upper floor space has been completely transformed into contemporary offices and meeting rooms forming a new small business hub called The Robinson. It also features a purpose designed co-work space offering flexible and dedicated desk options.

“The works will secure the long-term use of the building and safeguard it for future generations of entrepreneurs.

“We’re excited to showcase the transformation when the overall project completes in August. To register an interest, visit https://blackpoolunlimited.com/the-robinson

Three long-established shops in the building, Records and Relics, Mankind Designer Menswear and Hermosa Boutique, are to remain on the Church Street side of the property.

The scheme is led by the council and supported by Cassidy + Ashton architects, with the building work being carried out by Mowbray Drive based company F. Parkinson Ltd.

The £7.5m development will see the Stanley Buildings, built in 1935, converted into 44 offices and meeting rooms with flexible co-worker space on the ground floor.

Situated between Caunce Street, Church Street and Cookson Street, the building was designed by renowned borough architect John Charles Robinson, famous for former civic landmarks including Derby Baths and South Shore Open Air Baths.

