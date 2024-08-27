New Directions scheme launched to propel young people into better careers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Young people in Blackpool are to be given more support in making the step up from education into work.

A new initiative will be launched on Wednesday, September 4 for 16 to 24-year-olds who are not in employment, education or training (NEET).

The New Directions programme will be delivered by a partnership between Blackpool’s Youth Employment Hub, The Platform, and Blackpool and the Fylde College. It will run once weekly for 13 weeks with participants able to step off it earlier if they find their career path, or join a college course at the end of the programme.

Coun Kath Benson, cabinet member for young people and aspiration, said: “It is fantastic to see that The Platform is continuing to support our local young people in taking their next step - whether that be into work, education or training.

“The relationships that the team has built since The Platform launched are strong and long lasting, which shows in this new initiative. It is great that there are so many local organisations and businesses willing to team up with and support the service.

"If you know anyone who is aged 16-24, who’s possibly unsure of their next step or may require additional support, please do get in touch with the friendly and experienced Platform team by calling 01253 477 775 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, pop into The Platform, Unit 3 Bickerstaffe Square, Cookson Street, Blackpool, FY1 3EF and meet the team.”

Caroline Wareing, head of 16-19 education at Blackpool and The Fylde College, said: "These masterclasses will be delivered across a range of occupational areas, from construction and computing to healthcare and catering, providing young people with an insight into careers across these industries and opportunity to refine their potential career choice."

The Platform was launched by Blackpool Council in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and was funded initially through the Community Renewal Fund. The project is now funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.