New detached house plan for All Hallows rectory site at Bispham

Planning approval has been granted for proposals to build a two-storey house on land at All Hallows Rectory in Bispham.

The new house will be a four-bedroom property on land currently used as a garden on the neighbouring house on the rectory site, at 86 All Hallows Road.

No objections to the proposals were lodged. but the planning permission comes with a number of conditions.

Permission has been granted to build a new detached house on the site of the rectory at Bispham All Hallows Church | Google

Planning documents do not state what the house would be used for but are only concerned with planning issues associated with the application.

The planning officer stated: “The proposed dwelling would be set further back than the dwelling at 88 All Hallows and would maintain a distance of approximately 9m between the side elevations, which would be acceptable.

“The dwelling itself would be a four-bedroom dwelling. The master bedroom would be a double bedroom with a en suite. The second bedroom would be large enough to be a spacious single bedroom, and the third would meet the minimum floorspace requirements for a single bedroom.

“The fourth bedroom would fall below the minimum floorspace standards for a single bedroom, however in a family dwelling it is reasonable to anticipate that the room would likely be used as an office or box room and, as the other bedrooms all meet the minimum floorspace standards, it is not considered that this weighs heavily against the proposals.

“Economically, the scheme would have limited impact but the creation of a new residential dwelling could help to support local shops and services.

“Environmentally, the appearance of the dwelling would be acceptable and appropriate conditions can be imposed to ensure no unacceptable drainage, ecological, or environmental impacts are created.

“Socially, the scheme would have no unacceptable impacts on amenity. Conditions regarding archaeological investigations can be imposed.

“No unacceptable highway or flooding impacts are identified. The creation of a new dwelling on a windfall site would help to meet the Council’s housing need and the resulting dwelling would positively contribute to local housing mix.”