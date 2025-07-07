New convenience store opens on Central Drive in Blackpool

A new shop has opened its doors on Central Drive this week offering a small but significant boost to Blackpool’s everyday economy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central Plus Bargains, located next to Tony’s is now trading daily from 9am until late, selling drinks, sweets, and snacks to passing trade and local residents alike.

While modest in scale the launch of Central Plus Bargains represents more than just another retail outlet. In a challenging climate for high streets across the country, every new business opening signals a level of confidence - both from investors and from those backing Blackpool’s evolving consumer market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop’s extended hours and focus on value goods suggest a clear response to shifting consumer habits. With the cost of living continuing to affect shopping patterns, convenience, affordability and accessibility are becoming top priorities for many people.

Stores like Central Plus Bargains, offering grab-and-go products in neighbourhood locations, appear to be aligning well with that demand.

Central Plus Bargains on Central Drive in Blackpool. | Blackpool Business News

The location on Central Drive is especially noteworthy. Unlike Blackpool’s more tourist focused retail centres, this area serves primarily local footfall. That makes any investment here a sign of belief in Blackpool’s residential and year round economy, not just its seasonal visitors.

These are important questions as Blackpool continues its regeneration journey. While larger redevelopment projects often make headlines, it’s smaller, incremental additions like this that reflect the real-time health of the town’s local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Central Plus Bargains welcomes its first customers, it also contributes something broader - a sign of local belief, enterprise and resilience, factors that remain essential in shaping Blackpool’s future on and beyond the high street.