New comic con spectacle coming to Fleetwood's Marine Hall this summer

Fans of comic con now have a new Fylde coast event to look forward to.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Community Comic Con is being held this summer, at the town’s Marine Hall on Sunday, July 20.

And the event, set up via a non-for-profit community interest company, is being run totally by volunteers and is free of charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stallholders are already being booked for the event, with no less than 24 already onboard and more on their way.

Fleetwood will stage its first Comic Con event this summer | Third party

Organisers say they are also in discussions with a number of other businesses, groups, charities and organisations that want to be involved and they will be announced very soon.

The event will include a Scare Zone, with Horror/Gothic-themed traders attending, with various spookily-themed stalls.

And of course, people who enjoy cosplaying are welcome to turn up in the costumes of their favourite characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Comic Con?

A comic book convention or comic con is a fan convention emphasizing comic books and comic book culture, in which comic book fans gather to meet creators, experts, and each other.

But each event varies and includes different types of activities.

Fleetwood Community Comic Con has been set up by experienced trader Allan Philipson, who has travelled all over the country with his stalls.

He runs his own stall called Comic Frames, which sells artworks of everything from Doctor Who to Marvel, DC and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan has always wondered why there has never been a comic con event in Fleetwood, especially when the town’s seafront Marine Hall seemed to be the perfect venue.

He said: “It's a beautiful building, so we thought, let's do it and, at the same time, let's try to get other people from the council to arrange events in the area.

“We wanted to put on a community twist to our comic con; instead of being for profit where the organisers put it on and make some money out of it, we wanted it to be more community orientated.

“It is for people to go in and get a taste of what actual Comic Con is because we love it, and we want more people to come along.”

For more information about the event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/fleetwoodccc/