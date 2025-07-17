New Cine‑Wyre Film Festival to be launched at Fleetwood's Marine Hall and now accepting entries

By Richard Hunt
Published 17th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST
A new film festival is being launched on the Fylde coast which has an international dimension and also invites local filmmakers to take part as well.

Fleetwood’s Marine Hall is set to roll out the red carpet as it launches the CineWyre Film Festival—a four-day celebration of cinema.

From February 26 to March 1, 2026, audiences will be among the first to experience award-winning stories and fresh content from filmmakers around the world.

Attendees can look forward to immersive screenings, live Q&A sessions, interactive workshops, and networking events that bring together emerging talent and industry veterans alike.

The festival, which will also feature awards over a range of categories, is now accepting entries but these must be complete and comform to the festival’s high standards.

Offering four distinct festivls in one, this premier event celebrates the art of film across four distinct strands—Family Friendly, Documentary, LGBTQ+ and Horror/Thriller—inviting both emerging and established filmmakers to showcase their work before an enthusiastic audience.

Each category will showcase new work, with awards presented for Best Film in each strand, alongside accolades for Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and more.

Wyre Council. which own the Marine Hall, has welcomed the chance to play host to the festival.

Councillor Lynne Bowen Leisure, Health & Community Engagement Portfolio Holder at Wyre Council said: “What a wonderful event to come to Marine Hall, we are all excited to have something like this for our community to participate in and enjoy.”

Festival Director Ed Greenberg, a Blackpool-born film director himself, said: “CineWyre is about more than just watching films—it’s about building a community of storytellers and film lovers.

“Marine Hall offers the perfect setting to celebrate the power of cinema in all its forms.”

Submissions are now open via FilmFreeway, with early deadlines running through summer 2025.

Selected filmmakers will receive promotional support, including social media spotlights and industry recognition.

Filmmakers can submit their entries to: filmfreeway.com/CineWyre

Further information can be found at: cwfilmfest.com

