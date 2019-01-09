New CCTV to be installed in East Pines park

Plans to install new CCTV cameras in an Anchorsholme park are on the table following ‘nuisance’ anti-social behaviour in the area.

Councillor Tony Williams said there are hopes to install the new cameras in East Pines Park, Eastpines Drive, in six to eight weeks time.

The plans were discussed at a public meeting with councillors and police at Anchorsholme Library on Monday.

Coun Williams said: “We will be putting more CCTV in East Pines Park because we have had more anti-social behaviour there than we would like last year.

“We have CCTV, but it’s the type that needs to be downloaded by a man in a van, so it can take a while to get hold of. We want something that’s more accessible that’s going to cover all the park.

“We want some wider coverage just to make sure that if there is anybody who decides to misbehave we can find them very quickly.

“Because it’s such a pleasant area, the anti-social behaviour has been more of a nuisance than a disaster. We did have some trees broken and a couple of fires lit, and people who felt intimidated.

“We’re sending a strong message that everyone is welcome in the park, but they must respect it and other park users.”