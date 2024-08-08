New cafe plans approved for rundown area of South Shore

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to redevelop empty units in South Shore have got the go-ahead from town hall planners after hopes of using the properties to serve takeaway food were dashed due to obesity fears.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme, submitted by SM10 Investments, is set to see two properties, which make up an end terrace on Bond Street, used as cafes and residential accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site on Bond Street (Google) | The site on Bond Street (Google)

A planning application for external alterations including the installation of new ground floor shop fronts, new windows, demolition of a first floor extension and rendering was approved by planning officers using their delegated powers.

Planners said the changes would bring two empty commercial units back into use and "improve the appearance of the existing building in an area of special local character."

Originally it had been proposed to use the ground floor units as hot-food takeaways, but this would have contravened council policies restricting the opening of new takeaways in areas of high childhood obesity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, amendments have been made to the layout to include more space for tables and chairs and provide public toilets in each of the cafe units.

In setting out their decision, planners warn: "It should be stressed that if the units were to start being operated as hot food takeaways this would not be acceptable and they would be subject to enforcement investigation."

Repeated calls for investment in Bond Street, where many shops are empty, have been made including by Waterloo councillor Diane Mitchell.