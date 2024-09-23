Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Special planning status for Samlesbury Enterprzie Zone has been recommended for an update but there are concerns over traffic and the environment.

Recommendations to update the Samlesbury Enterprise Zone in Lancashire could see new business opportunities and more sustainable travel. Credit: Image from a BDP planning report at Ribble Valley Council. | Image from a BDP planning report at Ribble Valley Council.

What is the Samlesbury Enterprise Zone?

Land at Samlesbury and another site at Warton were first designated as enterprise zones in 2011.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enterprise zone status gives a business or industrial location streamlined planning arrangements which are different to usual processes but the status has to be updated over time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site, which is close to the Ribble Valley, South Ribble, Blackburn and Preston, is seen as important for the regional and national economy.

But concerns have also been raised about the site’s reliance on road links for workers and business activity, future traffic growth, potential separate housing developments nearby and the overall future impact on transport, residents and the environment.

The Samlesbury site is already home to BAE Systems and the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), and over time, there are hopes to create between 2,500 and 6,000 jobs there with existing and new businesses.

A new HQ is also planned there for the National Cyber Force, a defence and intelligence partnership including the Ministry of Defence, Secret Intelligence Service and government ‘s GCHQ base, which is expected to bring several hundred jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AMRC building at Samlesbury Enterprise Zone. Credit: Image from a BDP planning report at Ribble Valley Council. | Image from a BDP planning report at Ribble Valley Council

What is changing?

Ribble Valley councillors are being asked to agree an updated Samlesbury masterplan and a local development order, which automatically grants planning permission for some types of development under certain conditions.

New jobs and businesses in advanced engineering, manufacturing, science and technology are the focus of recommendations to update the special planning status of Samlesbury Enterprise Zone.

Lancashire County Council has played a lead role in the latest proposals, working with Ribble Valley and South Ribble council officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What consulation has taken place?

Some consultation about the renewal took place over the summer with local residents, businesses and organisations. Further consultation is expected, if councillors back the proposed updates.

Over 300 Ribble Valley residents and businesses were contacted by letter and over 250 in South Ribble. Concerns were raised by some people about traffic control, noise and the visual impact of Samlesbury developments.

A Ribble Valley planning committee report states: “Blackburn with Darwen welcomes the strategic economic and national role performed by the enterprise zone, especially through the growing presence of the new National Cyber Force headquarters, AMRC, ongoing growth of BAE Systems and its strategic importance as a key location of the Northern Cyber Corridor. The site’s proximity to Blackburn with Darwen is clearly advantageous.

“The new masterplan and local development order align with the new Blackburn with Darwen local plan. It identifies the Blackburn growth axis linking Samlesbury with the M65, through Blackburn town centre’s proposed skills campus.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Historic building Trafalgar House in Nelson could face demolition under regeneration plans

Concerns about sustainable travel

Blackburn Council believes the Samlesbury updates will be a clear focus for an emerging joint Lancashire local transport project. As well as road improvements, Blackburn believes plans for better sustainable transport options should be strengthened, according to the planning report.

Bus service improvements, cycling and walking plans could be better-integrated in the Samlesbury plans, such as upgrades of public transport between Blackburn and Preston along the A677 every half hour, with more frequency at peak times and shift changes.

Lancashire Wildlife Trust and the Environment Agency have also raised some queries but their points have been clarified and do not require any amendments to the Samlesbury masterplan, according to the Ribble Valley planning report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors are being advised that design matters can be adequately addressed with the masterplan and traffic matters have been considered by an updated transport assessment and consultation with the County Council.

The local development order requires a transport working group to be formed and traffic can be kept under review through this.

Noise can be dealt with through usual assessment regulations.