New bus launched with direct link to Blackpool Zoo and attractions
The route provides a direct link from Cala Gran Holiday Park, Cleveleys, and Norbreck to Blackpool Zoo, as well as other popular attractions like the Pleasure Beach and the town centre.
The service runs hourly during the day, offering a convenient way for visitors to explore Blackpool.
The service runs hourly during the daytime and apart from the zoo, the route also serves the Pleasure Beach, Blackpool Tower, Sea Life Centre, Madame Tussauds, and the Gruffalo and Friends Clubhouse.
Blackpool Transport says: “The service aims to make it easy for tourists and locals to access various attractions without needing multiple buses.”
The transport company is owned by Blackpool Council, one of the few in the country to be owned by a local authority.Back in May, Blackpool Council announced that more than £4m of funding would be spent on improving bus services in Blackpool including major upgrading of shelters
.The cash includes £2.5m of capital funding, and almost £1.7m of revenue funding allocated to the council by the Department for Transport.
