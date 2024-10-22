New Blue Plaque trail created in Fleetwood to encourage visitors to explore heritage gems

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2024, 13:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new, free trail is encouraging visitors to explore Fleetwood’s heritage gems. 

Fleetwood Civic Society has produced ten blue plaques which form the trail for people to follow and learn more about the town’s history.

Fleetwood is the first location in the north west and the third in the country to offer QR codes beside each plaque which can be scanned to find out more about the site. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A new trail is encouraging visitors to explore Fleetwood’s heritage gemsA new trail is encouraging visitors to explore Fleetwood’s heritage gems
A new trail is encouraging visitors to explore Fleetwood’s heritage gems | National World Resell

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

William Hargreaves, chairman of the Fleetwood Civic Society Blue Plaque Project, said: “The Fleetwood Blue Plaque Trail allows visitors and locals to see 10 of the town's most important buildings in a short walk taking around an hour.

"Each of the plaques introduces the building's history and the people who created it.

"By scanning the QR code nearby, you can explore a wealth of additional material including photos and biographies of the town's creators.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Fleetwood Civic Society has produced ten blue plaques which form the trailFleetwood Civic Society has produced ten blue plaques which form the trail
Fleetwood Civic Society has produced ten blue plaques which form the trail | National World Resell

"The Trail is already encouraging those who want to know more about this wonderful town to visit the ten sites. The free Trail leaflet is available at the library, museum, Marine Hall Tourism Centre and Healthier Fleetwood.”

The Fleetwood Blue Plaques Project received £13,000 from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Blue plaques have been installed at Fleetwood Market; The North Euston Hotel and Gardens; The Lower Lighthouse; Pharos Lighthouse; The Mount Pavilion; The Mount Church; Customs House; Queen’s Terrace; The Steamer Hotel; and St Mary’s Church. 

Related topics:FleetwoodLancashirePeopleHistoryGovernmentFleetwood MarketSt Mary's ChurchMuseum

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice