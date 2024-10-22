Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new, free trail is encouraging visitors to explore Fleetwood’s heritage gems.

Fleetwood Civic Society has produced ten blue plaques which form the trail for people to follow and learn more about the town’s history.

Fleetwood is the first location in the north west and the third in the country to offer QR codes beside each plaque which can be scanned to find out more about the site.

William Hargreaves, chairman of the Fleetwood Civic Society Blue Plaque Project, said: “The Fleetwood Blue Plaque Trail allows visitors and locals to see 10 of the town's most important buildings in a short walk taking around an hour.

"Each of the plaques introduces the building's history and the people who created it.

"By scanning the QR code nearby, you can explore a wealth of additional material including photos and biographies of the town's creators.

"The Trail is already encouraging those who want to know more about this wonderful town to visit the ten sites. The free Trail leaflet is available at the library, museum, Marine Hall Tourism Centre and Healthier Fleetwood.”

The Fleetwood Blue Plaques Project received £13,000 from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Blue plaques have been installed at Fleetwood Market; The North Euston Hotel and Gardens; The Lower Lighthouse; Pharos Lighthouse; The Mount Pavilion; The Mount Church; Customs House; Queen’s Terrace; The Steamer Hotel; and St Mary’s Church.