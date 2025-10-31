New Blackpool-based mobility scooter manufacturer - MBS Mobiity - to launch first showroom in resort
MSB Mobility has introduced a new range of scooters with ultra modern features, assembling them in a unit off Clifton Road, off the M55.
And the firm staged the grand launch of its showroom on Thursday from premises at 81 Ansdell Road, when Mayor of Blackpool, Councillor Kim Critchley, accompanied by consort, Councillor Mel Fenlon, officially opened the store.
Racquel Burgoyne, Director at MSB Mobility. said: “The opening of our new showroom is a proud moment for our team and for Blackpool.
“We’re excited to bring our vision of smarter, more comfortable mobility to customers across the UK — starting right here in our hometown.”
The new showroom marks a major milestone in the company’s aim to take the MSB brand nationwide, offering customers the opportunity to experience first-hand the full range of six innovative mobility scooter models designed and built by the Blackpool-based manufacturer.
The firm says its mission is to deliver modern models which blend cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and exceptional comfort — all enhanced with future-proof features to meet the needs of modern mobility users.
The company’s growing range includes both 3- and 4-wheel mobility scooters, each designed for safety, reliability, and comfort.
The new showroom provides a welcoming space for customers to explore the scooters, speak to the team, and experience the technology and design that make MSB Mobility a standout name in the industry.