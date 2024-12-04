New Blackpool micropub Raleside Brewhouse gets ready for official launch party this weekend
The Raleside Brewhouse, sited at Bickerstaffe Square, will be playing host to live music on Friday and Saturday night as part of the launch.
Now, after a ‘soft opening over the last few weeks, it is to be launched with two nights of live music.
After that, it will be ooen from 8am until late.
Progress at the new venue has been delayed by 11 months because of various structural work which took longer than expected.
It is to be a sister outlet to the popular and well-established Shipwreck Brewhouse, in Cleveleys town centre.
Boss Paul Samson said: “We’ve finally got the launch planned and we’re ready to go.
“The place has been open for a couple of weeks as a soft launch but now we’re ready to go.
“This week we saw the installation of a new heating system, new entrance and the completion of our commercial kitchen.
“Our Kitchen opens on Friday for the very first time offering a full breakfast and lunch menu .
“We’ll be complimenting the micropub scene in Blackpool.”
New brews include Golden Ticket (a hoppy, golden ale), Rale Britannia (the bar’s flagship cask bitter, a new Rum Porter as well as a keg offering - Piston IPA.
He added: We already have a relationship with Blackpool North Train station and we permanently keep a live screen of train arrivals and departures so it will be really handy with travellers looking to chill out whilst waiting for their train.
“ In the new year we will belaunching a Baggage drop off area for travellers which will be free to customers or from £5
a bag.”
The live music gets underway on Friday (December 6) with performer Anthony Robersts, from 6pm.
And it wil continue on Saturday (December 7) with Ellie Tomlinson on Saturday from 7pm
There will be10% off on all food and drink this weekend on top of the 10 per cent rewards scheme the bar will offer.
The live music gets underway on Friday (December 6) with performer Anthony Robersts, from 6pm.
And it wil continue on Saturday (December 7) with Ellie Tomlinson on Saturday from 7pm
There will be10% off on all food and drink this weekend on top of the 10 per cent rewards scheme the bar will offer.