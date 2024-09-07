New Blackpool micropub Raleside Brewhouse expected to open next month

A new micropub which was set to open in Blackpool this summer is now expected to launch in late October.

Progress on the Raleside Brewhouse, sited at Bickerstaffe Square, opposite Blackpool North Railway Station on Talbot Road, has been delayed by 11 weeks because of various structural work which took longer than expected.

It is to be a sister outlet to the popular and well-established Shipwreck Brewhouse, in Cleveleys town centre.

Boss Paul Samson says he is now confident the new bar will be open late next month and will be completely different to Blackpool’s existing micropubs - but will complement them.

He said this week: “We have had some pretty stressful setbacks but now it's all coming together and we are genuinely looking to bring something that will compliment the quality of great bars and eateries in Blackpool .

“The ongoing investment in the Talbot gateway Development is really taking shape and if we can help attract more locals back into the area with even more options everyone wins. “We have unfortunately had an unscheduled delay of 11 weeks but we are up and running with the structural works and its a full scale operation to open by October

Intertior work is ongoing at the Raleside Brewhouse | Paul Samson

“Our works include a 60sqm mezzanine balcony to facilitate extra customer toilets, a bookable private function area and interactive darts entertainment.

“Downstairs we have a quirky "service yard with a big screen TV" and a casual drink dining area with an impressive outside seating area.” Paul is working closely with the Fuzzy Duck brewery to create new, bespoke beers for the Raleside, whose name is a cunning hybrid of rail and ale.

Paul Samson has made a success of the Shipweck Brewhouse in Cleveleys | National world

New brews include Golden Ticket (a hoppy, golden ale), Rale Britannia (the bar’s flagship cask bitter, a new Rum Porter as well as a keg offering - Piston IPA.

He added: “The Raleside will be a great place to grab a morning barista, a breakfast that we will stake our reputation on, affordable lunches and local speciality platters and small plates but above all we hang our hat on our beer.

“It will be a genuine tap room experience, with beers produced right here on the Fylde Coast.by the excellent Fuzzy Duck brewery.”