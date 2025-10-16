A new Blackpool company which manufactures mobility scooters is set to open its first showroom this month.

MSB Mobility has introduced a new range of scooters with ultra modern featiures, assembling them in a unit off Clifton Road, poff the M55.

Blackpool firm MBS Mobility is opening its first showroom on Ansdell Road | MBS Mobility

Now the firm is to stage the grand launch of its showroom from premises at 81 Ansdell Road, when Mayor of Blackpool, Councillor Kim Critchley, accompanied by consort, Councillor Mel Fenlon, will officially open the store.

James Bates, Head of Business Development at MBS Mobility, said: “This is an exciting moment for us. We are currentrly selling our scoters across the UK so we are hoping our very first showroom - here in Blackpool - will be the first of many.

“We source our parts from China and manufactiure them here in Blackpool.

“We currently have 20 staff off the M55 and three in the showroom where we can offer our full range of models.”

The showroom has already enjoyed a soft launch but will have its official opening later in the month.

James added: “ Our scooters are totally new and are already selling well. We are innovators, offeroimg things you don’t normally see on mobility scooers, like GPS tracking, contactless starting fuctions and hydraulic suspension.

“Who knows where things will develop - these are very exciting times for us.”