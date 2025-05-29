A new Fylde coast day nursery which is set to open this year is planning to expand its outdoor play area before it launches.

The Little Giraffes Day Nursery will be based at the former Bispham United Reformed Church hall on Warbreck Drive after successfully applying to Blackpool Council planners for a change of use from a church hall to a nursery last October.

The applicants stated they aimed to provide a nursery offering 45 places for children aged up to five years old, to assist working parents access 30 hours free childcare paid for by the Government.

The Little Giraffes Day Nursery will open at the former Bispham United Reformed Church hall | Google

Work is still underway on the property, which previously operated as a Sunday School by Bispham United Reformed Church.

Now the applicants have applied for a variation of a planning condition which will allow for the outdoor play area to be significantly increased in size.

James Jones, Director of Learning at Little Giraffes Ltd, stated in planning documents lodged with Blackpool Council: “In accordance with the planning permission granted, we wish to submit a request for a modification to the approved car park layout.

“The proposed changes aim to enhance the overall functionality of the site, particularly by increasing the size of the play area, while maintaining the originally approved parking capacity.

“Additionally, these modifications will improve safety for children, staff, and parents/carers during drop-offs and collections, ensuring a safer and more efficient environment for all users.

“We propose expanding the designated play area to an area of around 100m2, an increase of more than 75m2 based upon the original proposal, which will provide additional space for children to play safely. This is in response to community feedback and our commitment to enhancing recreational facilities within the development.”

The application, validated by the planning department on Monday, May 26, is now awaiting a decision.