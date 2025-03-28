The new Behind Closed Doors domestic abuse support hub in Fleetwood. | Third party

A new hub has opened offering support for women who have suffered and are still experiencing domestic violence and abuse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Behind Closed Doors domestic abuse centre, at 21 Adelaide Street, Fleetwood, was officially opened last week,

The centre may be new but it is just the latest service being offered by the support group Behind Closed Doors, which has been running for the past three years.It offers peer support from a private, screened Facebook page and a separate fundraising page but now there is alo the new hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Behind Closed Doors domestic abuse support hub in Fleetwood. | Third party

One of the group leaders of Behind Closed Doors. who was previously in an abusive relationship herself, said “ Since the hub opened, more women have reached out to us, with 15 self-referrals and seven from other services.

“Having the hub means that women now have a base to meet up, by either having one-to-one help or support from group drop-ins, in a space where they feel safe”

These sessions are held by appointment, via the email [email protected]

The hub also offers ‘Hampers of Hope’ which are available to be purchased by the general public, these are gifts that have been donated to the charity. The money raised by the hampers will contribute towards the running costs of the hub, whilst still supporting the members and families of those who need the services of Behind Closed Doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "People often ask why anyone would stay in that sort of situation but for a variety of reasons, it isn’t easy for many women to just leave.

"Sometimes it’s financial, they have no money and nowhere to go, and other times they are terrified for their own safety if they try and leave. The most dangerous time for a woman is often when she has just left an abusive relationship.

"And sometimes there is something called a trauma bond, where there is such a strong emotional connection between the victim and the perpetrator that they crave the good times and try and dismiss the times that are bad.

“We do have a real problem with domestic violence in this country and authorities like the police, social services, the NHS and the court systems still need to do a lot more to support those experiencing domestic abuse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group also offers ‘lived experience’ coercive control/domestic abuse awareness events to workplaces, speaking on the reality of abuse, which can be booked by email.

Behind Closed Doors was also the first Wyre Community Awards winner for making a difference to adults.

Angela Dawes, mother of Kiena Dawes, who took her own life after suffering domestic abuse, cut the ribbon at the launch, also attended by members of Lancashire Police and Healthier Fleetwood.